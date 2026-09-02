EXCLUSIVE: Vipul Amrutlal Shah opens up on exploring new genre with Akshay Kumar with Samuk; says “We have never wanted to make the same film twice”

Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for Samuk, an upcoming survival-action thriller directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, along with co-producer Aashin A. Shah. The film, which is being mounted on a large scale for a pan-Indian theatrical release, has reportedly been in development for over two years.

EXCLUSIVE: Vipul Amrutlal Shah opens up on exploring new genre with Akshay Kumar with Samuk; says “We have never wanted to make the same film twice”

Samuk is set to combine elements of military realism, survival horror and alien mythology. The makers have also brought international talent on board to create the world and action of the film. Academy Award-nominated creature designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on films including Alien and Predator, is designing the central creature, while British action director Luke Tumber is overseeing the film's action sequences.

The project marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who have previously worked together across multiple genres. Their collaborations have included films such as Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Action Replayy and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Speaking about their decision to reunite for Samuk and the creative approach behind their collaborations, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "The reason Akshay and I keep coming back to each other is that we have never wanted to make the same film twice. Every time we collaborate, the goal is to break our own mold, whether it was taking a risk with a heist thriller like Aankhen, exploring emotional drama with Waqt, capturing iconic romance in Namastey London, bringing massive action-comedy in Singh Is Kinng, experimenting with sci-fi in Action Replayy, or delivering military action in Holiday. We constantly challenge each other to step into unexplored territory. Reuniting for Samuk, which is an alien-survival thriller, proves yet again that we always bring something different to the table."

With Samuk, the makers are looking to take their collaboration into a new genre space. The film aims to combine Akshay Kumar's star presence with international creature design and practical action, while maintaining a grounded approach to its survival-driven narrative.

As the project progresses, further details about the film's storyline, ensemble cast and release plans are expected to be announced by the makers. Samuk is being positioned as a theatrical spectacle that brings together Indian filmmaking and international expertise in science-fiction and action.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan: The Haiwaan trailer sets up a gripping face-off

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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