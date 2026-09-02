Preity Zinta on working 16-18 hour shifts for Vibe amid 8-hour workday debate: “I wanted to finish my work and go back to America to be with my kids…didn’t go out even for one evening”

Kunal Kemmu, Chirag Nihalani, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, attended the trailer launch of their film Vibe at a multiplex in Mumbai. In the beginning of the event, Preity revealed that she has shot for 16 hours and even 18 hours a day for the film. Recently, there has been a huge debate on actresses asking for limited hours of work, especially after turning mothers. The debate ignited after Deepika Padukone repeatedly exited Spirit over difference of work hours.

Preity Zinta on working 16-18 hour shifts for Vibe amid 8-hour workday debate: “I wanted to finish my work and go back to America to be with my kids…didn’t go out even for one evening”

Preity Zinta was asked about and she said, “To each its own. The reason I was working 18 hours was I wanted to finish my work as soon as I can, go back to America and be with my kids. So, I was okay. I told them, ‘I’ll come and I'll finish it. Bas mera kaam jaldi khatam kar do’. That was my reason.”

She added, “When you look at comedy, it's not like everyone's laughing on the sets. You want to get the job done. There was a lot of action and other variables. Sometimes, it was raining while at times he was sick (presumably referring to Kunal Kemmu). Keeping all that in mind, I didn't mind doing this because I am coming to India. I am coming for 30-40 days. Every single day I went to shoot, I came back. I didn’t even go out for one single day or for even one evening. So, it was a tough shoot.”

She ended her answer by stating, “If you all enjoy the film and laugh heartily, then the job is done (smiles).”

At the beginning of the event, Preity Zinta talked about Kunal Kemmu, who not only features in the film as the lead actor, but is also its director, “He had a lot on his plate. It was not an easy shoot. We did 16- and 18-hour shifts back-to-back. When you see actors doing comedy on screen, they are not necessarily laughing during the shoot. But there were scenes where I had to be very serious. He (Kunal) didn't give me too many funny lines and I hold this against him! Hence, while delivering those serious dialogues, I had to think of all the sad things in my life so that I wouldn't end up laughing during the take! Full marks to Sparsh as well. I did one scene with him where I almost fell down laughing.”

Vibe releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Preity G Zinta’s HILARIOUS Vibe confession: “I had to think of all the sad things in my life to keep a straight face”; REVEALS her love for Amazon: “I used to BLESS Jeff Bezos during Covid”

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.