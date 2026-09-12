Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. the romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay.

Veer Pahariya recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam to seek blessings ahead of the release of his upcoming film Prem Keetanu. The actor shared a glimpse of his visit on social media, posting a picture from the temple premises with the caption, “Jai Jai Maa KAMAKHYA,” along with devotional emojis.

Veer Pahariya offers prayers at Kamakhya temple ahead of Prem Keetanu release

For the temple visit, Veer opted for a traditional blue kurta paired with a red and gold stole. He was seen offering prayers at the revered temple as he prepares for the release of his next film.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu features Veer alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film revolves around a group of young men and their experiences with college life, friendship, love, aspirations and heartbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film also marks the first production venture under producer Gaurav Verma’s banner, Avanika Films.

Veer made his acting debut with Sky Force and is now set to take on a different role with the upcoming romantic comedy. The promotional campaign for Prem Keetanu is currently underway, with songs including ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ already released for audiences.

His visit to the Kamakhya Temple comes as he prepares for the film’s theatrical release. By sharing a glimpse of the spiritual outing, Veer gave fans a look at a quieter moment during the ongoing promotions of Prem Keetanu.

Also Read : Prem Keetanu: Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed rise in love with ‘Kaho Toh’ sung by Armaan Malik; watch song

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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