Hanuman Ansh is on an unstoppable run, and producer Namrata Singh of SacredIP Trans Media Tech recently spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, revealing that the film would be dubbed in Telugu. She said, “Trivikram Srinivas (of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame) is on board for the Telugu version.” On September 11, coinciding with the Mahasamadhi Day of Neeb Karori Baba, the makers officially announced that the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh will arrive in cinemas on September 18.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Hanuman Ansh WON’T be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year; producer Namrata Singh makes an honest confession

Bollywood Hungama spoke to her earlier this week and asked if she also planned to dub Hanuman Ansh in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Namrata Singh replied, “No. We have only dubbed it in Telugu. I am just not getting the time (laughs)! We missed the Oscar submission deadline [for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film] yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people ki aap ne film submit nahin ki. But we didn’t know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team.”

She continued, “First, we have done dubbing for Telugu and then work on the rest of the languages. We are also working on accessibility so that people of different abilities can see the film. The artists and director are on tour. There's hardly anyone in the office.”

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported how the Hanuman Ansh team has been working day and night to ensure the film’s overseas release happens on time while simultaneously handling several other activities. Namrata Singh revealed, “When you release overseas, there are multiple things to take care of. Moreover, I am a first-time producer while Vishal Chaturvedi is a first-time writer-director. Hence, we are all learning on the go how to release the film internationally. The amount of censor processes to be done and assets to be created was overwhelming. We are also devotees and it's very important for us to release overseas on September 11 because it is Mahasamadhi day for Maharaj ji. That's the day Maharaj ji left his body in 1973. Hence, the race against time to release on September 11 ne poori jaan le li! Thankfully, we managed and the release is happening this Friday.”

She added, “We are also developing a game. It's made by the company which has developed FAU-G. We are also working on a comic book, for which we are talking to one of the biggest comic book publishers in the country.”

Also Read: Producer Namrata Singh reveals, “Hanuman Ansh’s script was written in less than a month; shoot completed in JUST 22 days”; also shares major update about the second and third part

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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