Last year, Aamir Khan was discussing a Pan-India superhero film with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Multiple meetings and narrations happened over months, but the project was eventually shelved courtesy of script issues. Now, buzz is that Aamir is once again circling another superhero project.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and R. Balki discussing an ambitious superhero film

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Aamir Khan is in preliminary discussions with Sajid Nadiadwala for an ambitious superhero film that will be directed by R. Balki. The project is currently at a nascent stage, with the scripting process actively underway. Aamir has been approached, and he has also shown interest, but no formal commitment is in place yet.

According to sources, the makers are expected to take the discussions forward over the next few months as the script and overall vision for the superhero project take shape. Given the scale of the film being envisioned, several aspects, including the screenplay, character arc and production design, are likely to be worked out before the project moves into the next stage. Aamir is known for preferring a locked screenplay before committing, and the makers are working closely with Aamir on the same.

If this project materializes, it would mark Aamir's first collaboration with both Sajid Nadiadwala and R. Balki. Aamir and Sajid share a long-standing cordial friendship but haven't worked together on a film. Meanwhile, R. Balki has established himself as an acclaimed filmmaker with films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Ki & Ka, Pad Man and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Balki often explores high-concept and unconventional ideas that break standard Bollywood templates. His superhero film is also expected to be unlike anything attempted before in the genre in India.

Interestingly, the director has mostly worked with Amitabh Bachchan but has generally stayed away from making films with the leading Khans of Bollywood. In an interview in 2017, he had explained that collaborating with the Khans could be difficult from a practical standpoint. “If I start thinking of making a film with them right now, I will get quite old by the time I start... I'd rather be more practical,” he said. Nearly a decade later, the filmmaker is now trying to put together a massive project with Aamir Khan.

The development of a superhero project comes soon after reports emerged that Aamir is also in talks for Race 4. Sources clarify that both projects are in the discussion stage and eventually may or may not happen.

Aamir’s only confirmed project at present is Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara, a period sports drama based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. The film is set to go on floors in November 2026. Aamir is expected to follow that up with Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots sequel, though that project also remains in the development stage.

Also Read: Dhurandhar fame Danish Pandor joins Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lalkaara; Vikrant Massey not doing the film

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