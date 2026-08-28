Prem Keetanu has gauged the audience’s attention, especially for its blend of youth, friendships and romance. Recently, Gaurav Verma’s Avanika Films unveiled the film’s second track ‘Kaho Toh’, a contemporary yet Indian song sung by Armaan Malik. What makes this track a standout is the way it balances contemporary instruments with Qawwali sufiyana, two striking musical spaces blended into one to serve an out-and-out romantic song that expresses the entire beauty of falling and rising in love!

Prem Keetanu: Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed rise in love with ‘Kaho Toh’ sung by Armaan Malik; watch song

Starring Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed, ‘Kaho Toh’ is the kind of track that reaches to the heart as it taps into the fragments of love, falling into it, yearning and seeking, making it standout instantly. Sung in the captivating voice of Armaan Malik, the song’s lyrics are penned by Sachin Urmtosh, music is composed by Annkur R Pathakk and the qawwali is sung by Altamash Faridi.

Singer Armaan Malik said, “‘Kaho Toh’ is an out-and-out Bollywood romantic number, and it always gives me a lot of joy to sing songs like this because they transport you back to a time when these larger-than-life romantic songs were such an integral part of Bollywood films. I’m really happy I got the chance to return to my OG romantic roots with this one.”

He added, “This is also my first collaboration with Annkur, and I really love what he’s done with the song. The blend of that classic Bollywood romance with the Qawwali elements gives it a beautiful character of its own. I’m really excited for people to hear this one.”

Prem Keetanu’s first track ‘Undi Bundi’ featured a young, catchy, and a full-on Bollywood feel, and ‘Kaho Toh’ taps into the subtlety of love, offering another peek into the musical world that the film is building. ‘Kaho Toh’ has begun streaming live on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and all streaming apps.

The film features seven songs, bringing together well-known singers including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc also feature on the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, the movie is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma. Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film revolves around a group of youngsters negotiating friendship, first love, one-sided love and the inevitable heartbreaks that come with growing up.

For Karki, known for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants, the film marks a move into a lighter and more youthful space.

Prem Keetanu is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya shares the madness behind Undi Bundi with BTS video

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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