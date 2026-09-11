At the IFFJK, Vedang opens up about his emotional connection to Srinagar, calling it “home” and drawing a heartfelt parallel with his film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Actor Vedang Raina made a memorable appearance at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), where he shared a panel with the team of his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, including director Imtiaz Ali and co-star Sharvari. During the interaction, Raina spoke candidly about his return to Kashmir and Srinagar, describing the region as his “home.”

Vedang Raina calls Kashmir “home” at IFFJK: “I am getting the same feeling as Main Vaapas Aaunga”

“This is only my second visit to Kashmir. But whenever I come here, last time I came with my family, I am very happy. It feels like this is my home,” Raina said. He added, “And like you were saying about Main Vaapas Aaunga – our generation has never seen a partition. Neither has my generation seen Kashmir as much as I wanted to see. So I am very happy every time I come here.”

Drawing a heartfelt parallel with his recent partition drama, the actor continued, “I am getting the same feeling as Main Vaapas Aaunga. It truly feels like Main Vaapas Aa Gaya Hu… And Kashmir will always be home. Srinagar will always be home. I am from Raina Wari. My family is from Raina Wari. And when I come to Srinagar, I am very happy. I can't express it in words.”

Raina’s remarks highlight his deep personal connection to the region, rooted in his family’s origins in Raina Wari, a locality in Srinagar. The actor, who rose to prominence with The Archies (2023) and gained further recognition for his performance in Main Vaapas Aaunga, has often spoken about the importance of representing Kashmir authentically on screen.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, a partition-era drama, marked a significant step in Raina’s career, showcasing his range and solidifying his position as a promising talent in Hindi cinema. His emotional return to Kashmir at IFFJK underscores the film’s thematic resonance and his own ties to the Valley.

The International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, now in its second edition, aims to promote regional storytelling and bring national attention to Kashmir’s cultural and cinematic landscape. Raina’s presence added star power to the event, while his words offered a poignant reminder of Kashmir’s enduring place in the hearts of its diaspora.

Also Read: Vedang Raina celebrates 2 months of Main Vaapas Aaunga with unseen BTS moments; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.