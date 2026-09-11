Zee TV’s popular show Jagadhatri has officially crossed the milestone of 300 episodes, keeping viewers hooked with thrilling twists and turns. The story recently took a dramatic turn when Jagadhatri (Sonakshi Batra) was arrested for the alleged murder of Rudra (Ayushh Shrivastava) not knowing that Rudra is actually alive and plotting against her. To make matters worse, Shivaay (Farman Haider) has stepped away as she wanted, leaving her completely alone to face this nightmare.

Mona Vasu enters Sonakshi Batra and Farman Haider starrer Jagadhatri: “ACP Geeta will add another layer to the story”

Just as things look impossible for Jagadhatri, the plot gets even more exciting with a big new entry. Acclaimed actress Mona Vasu is joining the cast as ACP Geeta. Playing a pivotal role in Jagadhatri’s ongoing battle, Mona's entry is set to shake up the storyline. The actress opened up about her character and shared her excitement about joining the show.

Mona Vasu, who plays ACP Geeta in Jagadhatri, said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Jagadhatri. It is a very different show and, unlike the usual saas-bahu drama, it has a strong mix of action, suspense and intriguing twists. I am playing the role of ACP Geeta, which is also very different from the characters I have portrayed before. She is a strong, confident woman and a police officer, making it a very powerful role. I have always enjoyed playing powerful characters, and ACP Geeta is definitely one that I am thoroughly enjoying.”

She added, “What makes this entry even more exciting is the point at which Geeta enters the story. She is going to bring about several changes and will play a very important role in Jagadhatri’s life. At this point, when Jagadhatri has been arrested for Rudra’s murder, Geeta’s entry will add another layer to the ongoing mystery and bring several new twists to the story. I am really happy that I get to be a part of such an interesting track. Jagadhatri has also recently completed 300 episodes, which is a wonderful milestone, and I am sure the audience will enjoy this new chapter of the show. With ACP Geeta’s entry and the twists that follow, there is a lot in store for viewers. I hope I am able to make a special place in the hearts of the audience as ACP Geeta and that they enjoy watching this new journey unfold.”

Jagadhatri airs every day at 10:30 PM only on Zee TV.

Also Read: Jagadhatri completes 300 episodes; Sonakshi Batra and Farman Haider reflect on the show’s journey

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