Saif Ali Khan has spoken about the impact of the stabbing incident at his Bandra home and how the experience changed the way he looks at security and personal safety. The actor, who is currently seen in Haiwaan, will reunite with Akshay Kumar on screen after 17 years in the thriller.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about stabbing attack; says, “You should not tempt fate”

Saif was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16 last year. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds during the confrontation and was later taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was discharged five days after the incident.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, Saif reflected on what he took away from the incident and admitted that it made him more cautious about security. "I wasn't a big fan of security, and I quite liked an open thing. But my takeaway is that there are a lot of haves and have-nots in the world, and you should not tempt fate. So you have to lock the doors, you have to put away the valuables, and you have to understand how lucky you are and how unlucky most people are," he said.

The actor also admitted that the experience continues to stay with him. Recalling the severity of the attack, Saif said, "It doesn't really leave you. [I just remember] just how lucky I was, how close it came, how violent that whole thing was and how quick it was," he added.

Speaking about how he dealt with the incident emotionally, Saif said he had a moment during the attack when he feared that his life could be coming to an end. "There are two things. One is that, and emotional dealing with that, which just feels very lucky. I remember feeling at one point that this must be it, but I also remember thinking it's been an amazing life."

Meanwhile, the case involving the alleged attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam, continues in court. Islam has approached a Mumbai court seeking to plead guilty, while his lawyer has also sought leniency. The court has sought the prosecution's response and adjourned the hearing to September 11.

Also Read : Are Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri in talks for Kamal Aur Meena? Director Siddharth P. Malhotra CLARIFIES: “Stop the speculation”

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