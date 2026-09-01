Varun Dhawan recently shared a special family moment during his trip to Singapore as he introduced his wife and daughter to his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore for the first time. Sharing pictures from the visit, the actor described the experience as a memorable one, writing, “Core memory unlocked.”

Varun Dhawan shares rare family moments from Singapore, shows his Madame Tussauds statue to wife and daughter; watch

In another part of his caption, Varun wrote, “Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank u Madame Tussauds Singapore for the hospitality.” The actor also shared several glimpses from his Singapore getaway, including pictures from his time at the beach with his daughter, a visit to the Jurassic Park attraction, a meal with his family and a workout session during the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The post also caught the attention of several celebrities and fans. Masaba Gupta reacted to the pictures and commented, “But Lara needs her own statue cos she’s our Queen." Fans also shared their reactions in the comments. One fan wrote, “Baby Lara saw Judwaa 2 IRL." Another commented, “Lara is the cutest and luckiest baby." A third fan wrote, “Awwww Laru kitni badi ho gayi hai. Nazar na lage bachi ko." Several others responded with red heart emojis.

Varun, who was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, appears to be spending some time with his family in Singapore. The actor has generally kept his daughter away from the public eye, making the latest family glimpses a rare look into their holiday.

Meanwhile, Varun has an interesting project lined up on the work front. He is set to headline YRF’s first-ever horror film, which is reportedly being directed by Abhay Pannu, known for Rocket Boys. The film is expected to go on floors later this year, with its theatrical release scheduled for 2027.

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