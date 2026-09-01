Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 has recorded a rise in digital viewership during its first three weeks on Sony LIV. According to data shared by the streaming platform, views for the current season have increased by 60%, while watch time has grown by 40% compared with the corresponding period of the previous season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 sees 60% growth in views on Sony LIV, watch time rises 40%

The latest season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show is also seeing a significant share of its digital consumption through Connected TV. Sony LIV said that the platform accounts for nearly 60% of the season's consumption, indicating that a sizeable portion of its audience is watching the show on larger screens.

KBC 18 sees strong Connected TV consumption

The Connected TV figures come as viewers increasingly access entertainment across television sets, smartphones and other connected devices. The data shared by Sony LIV suggests that KBC continues to attract audiences watching the programme as a family viewing experience.

The season's theme, ‘Sochna Padega’, focuses on the show's core format of answering questions and testing general knowledge, while introducing a new theme for the latest edition.

A Sony LIV spokesperson said, “KBC 18 has begun with strong momentum on Sony LIV. The growth in views and watch time, coupled with Connected TV accounting for nearly 60% of consumption, reinforces KBC’s appeal as a shared viewing experience.”

The spokesperson added, “The response to ‘Sochna Padega’ shows how the franchise continues to evolve with its audiences while retaining the qualities that have made it enduring. We are encouraged by the initial performance and look forward to building on this momentum through the season.”

More than 20 brands associated with KBC 18

The latest season has also attracted more than 20 brands on Sony LIV, according to the platform. Google Gemini, PhonePe, Malkist, Bharat Petroleum and Maruti Suzuki are listed as the Co-Presenting Sponsors, while Director Special Elaichi and Jaquar Lights are the Co-Powered by Sponsors.

Polycab, Colgate, UltraTech, Gowardhan Ghee and Dr. Fixit are among the Special Partners. American Pistachios, Clove Dental, Vijay Sales, Kalyan Jewellers, HINT, ReNew, AI NOVA+, CERA, Kapiva and Siyaram’s Suitings & Shirtings are associated with the season as Partners.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan hosts Commonwealth Games 2026 winners on hotseat

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