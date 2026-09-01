Akshay Oberoi has opened up about his experience working around the sets of King, his bond with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, and how years of struggle have shaped his career. The actor, who recently appeared as gangster Tony in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, described the film as one of the biggest projects of his career while reflecting on his journey in the industry.

Akshay Oberoi on chilling with Shah Rukh Khan on King sets; says, “He’s one of the kindest, gentlest people”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said that his recent projects have made him appreciate how far he has come. “I have worked with the biggest people, done all kinds of films. This is the year where I’ve learnt the most,” he said. He added, “I’ve been working for a long time, but the bigger films are just coming my way. My gratitude and appreciation have only grown.”

One of the major projects on his slate is Siddharth Anand’s King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. Although Akshay has not yet shared screen space with Shah Rukh, he revealed that they have spent time together on the sets. “Unfortunately, we haven’t shared the screen space. But he comes to the set even when he isn’t shooting,” Akshay said.

Describing his interactions with Shah Rukh, the actor added, “He is what everyone says he is. He’s one of the kindest, gentlest people. In five minutes, he’s talking to you like you’re his buddy. That comes naturally to him…it’s not like it’s a put-on. He can’t be faking it for all these years.”

Akshay also spoke warmly about reuniting with Siddharth Anand and producer Mamta Anand. Expressing his gratitude towards the filmmaker, he said, “I’d jump off a cliff for that man.” He credited Siddharth with giving him mainstream attention after years of working in smaller films and explained that his role in Toxic also came through Siddharth’s trust in him.

Looking back at his career, Akshay said he once wondered, “mera number kab aayega?” While he received critical appreciation earlier, commercial success remained elusive. Today, however, he believes his struggles prepared him for the opportunities coming his way.

“This is where I was always meant to be. I am at peace with it now,” Akshay concluded, adding that his focus is now on growing further and taking on bigger films and roles.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi goes the Aamir Khan way; Shah Rukh Khan’s King marks his THIRD Christmas release; makes a STUNNING revelation: “My emotional monologue in Love Lottery is 6½ minutes LONG”

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