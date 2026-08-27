Week 3 of The Traitors Season 2 brought another series of twists as the Innocents managed to identify a third Traitor, only for the game to change direction soon after. Shahneel Gill was exposed as a Traitor, while Krystle D’Souza recruited Rida Tharana, one of the strongest voices against the Traitors, to join her side.

The Traitors season 2 week 3: Shahneel Gill EXPOSED, Rida Tharana turns Traitor; Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty exit

The week also saw Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty leave the game, while tasks involving Destiny Cards, curses, coffins, fire and blindfolds added more uncertainty to the palace.

Shweta Tiwari reacts to her murder

Shweta Tiwari’s murder left her allies Shalini and Mallika visibly upset. Shweta recalled how the other contestants had strongly defended her during the previous day’s discussions and said she expected the Traitors to target her.

“I knew it! I knew it! Mujhe pata tha woh mera murder kar denge kyuki kal jis tarah sab lad rahe the mere liye ki yeh traitor nahi hai, yeh traitor nahi hai, yeh traitor nahi hai... mujhe pata tha main murder ho jayungi,” Shweta said.

Rhea Chakraborty calls her exit “Déjà Vu”

Rhea Chakraborty also found herself under suspicion during the Circle of Shaq. After being eliminated, she thanked the contestants and spoke about the friendships she had formed during her time on the show.

“I had a great time with all of you, aap log mere family away from family ban gaye, but I really love all of you, and I am sorry agar circle of shaq mai ek dusre pe finger uthaya,” Rhea said.

She added, “Krystle, Sahil, Mallika ji, but it's just a game, and I hope that we can all be friends outside the game. This felt like deja vu. Roses are red, violets are blue, I am in my chapter two. How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been, always will be. Thank you!”

Shahneel Gill exposed as third Traitor

Tanya’s questioning put Shahneel Gill under pressure as the latter struggled to explain the letter received by the Innocents each morning. Her responses eventually convinced the palace that she was hiding something.

Even Shalini’s Destiny Card could not prevent Shahneel from being exposed. After her elimination, she spoke about the friendships she had formed during the show.

“Guys mujhe bohot maza aaya, aap sabke sath time bitake, baatein karke, I didn't know ki main itni khoobsurat friendships apne sath wapis leke jayungi,” Shahneel said.

She added, “And I am very happy that I got to be part of such a beautiful game, and I love you guys! Guys, main sabse innocent traitor hoon!”

Shahneel’s elimination followed the exits of Harman Singha and Aaditya Kulshreshth, also known as Kullu, making her the third Traitor to be identified by the Innocents.

Rida Tharana joins Krystle D’Souza

Despite the Innocents' success in identifying Traitors, Krystle D’Souza received an opportunity to recruit another player. She chose Rida Tharana, who had consistently been vocal about identifying the Traitors.

Rida accepted the offer and joined Krystle on the Traitors’ side. The shift immediately changed the dynamics inside the palace, with Rida joining Krystle in the murder of Tanya.

The game then took another turn during a task involving curses, coffins and fire. The Innocents made a wrong decision, resulting in Ikka becoming the latest casualty.

Prish trusts Rida despite new developments

Rida’s move went unnoticed by Prish, who continued to consider her the only contestant he could completely trust. While discussing possible Traitors, Prish named several players but ruled out Rida.

“Koi bhi traitor ho sakta hai, iss time pe merko Dalip sir bhi lagte hai, Ansh bhi, merko Rida ke alawa sab traitor lagte hai, kyuki Rida is the only person who had the shield, so wahi ek person hai jo 100% innocent hai abhi tak,” Prish said.

Ansh’s journey comes to an end

The week’s final task involved blindfolds, moving boxes and the ability to eliminate another contestant. Ansh, who was still affected by the previous mission, chose not to participate. His journey subsequently came to an end at the Circle of Shaq.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Ansh said, “Thank you so much guys, merko bohot acha laga yeha pe aake... yeh show mere life ka best show hai, matlab merko ek chance mila, aap log ke sath khela, aap log bohot ache log ho sab, aur mujhe bohot maza aaya.”

He concluded, “Main day one se innocent tha, hoon aur rahunga!”

With Krystle now joined by Rida, the balance of power inside the palace has shifted once again. As the finale approaches, the remaining contestants are left wondering who the Traitors will target next.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the latest episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Munawar Faruqui on feeling betrayed after his exit from The Traitors Season 2: “Mere saath sab sweet ban rahe the!”

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