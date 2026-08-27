The actor-producer revisited the location as the sequel expands the world of the 2018 cult horror film ahead of its December 2027 release.

As anticipation builds around Tumbbad 2, actor-producer Sohum Shah has revisited one of the most recognisable locations from the original film. Shah recently shared pictures from the iconic wada where the 2018 horror film was shot, taking fans back to the setting that played a key role in the story.

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah returns to iconic ‘wada’ from original film; team discovers Aate Ki Gudiya moulds during recce

In the pictures, Sohum Shah can be seen sitting on the stairs near the front door of the wada. The location holds particular significance for the Tumbbad franchise, as several important events from the first film unfolded there.

The wada was also central to the mythology established in Tumbbad, with the Goddess’s womb and Hastar forming an important part of the story. The original film concluded at the same location, making its return especially relevant as the makers work on the sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)



Interestingly, during a recent recce of the wada, the Tumbbad 2 team reportedly discovered the original aate ki gudiya moulds used for the first film. According to the information shared by the makers, the moulds had remained at the location since the original shoot and were found untouched years later. The discovery comes as the team continues to develop the next chapter of the franchise.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad starred Sohum Shah and gained a cult following for its folklore-inspired narrative, distinctive visual world and atmospheric horror. The film received renewed attention after its theatrical re-release in 2024, when it reached a wider audience and performed strongly at the box office.

The sequel has also expanded its cast. Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined Tumbbad 2, while Alia Bhatt has come on board in a pivotal role. The casting announcements were made by Sohum Shah in July, bringing Shah, Bhatt and Siddiqui together for the next instalment of the franchise.

Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Adesh Prasad is directing the sequel, which is expected to further explore the world established in the first film.

Pen Studios, which has backed films including RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, is collaborating on the project as the makers prepare to mount the sequel on a larger cinematic scale.

Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt begins Tumbbad 2 shoot, joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

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