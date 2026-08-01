The promotional campaign for Batwara 1947 has officially commenced, with the film's team choosing Jaipur as the first stop of its multi-city tour. The launch held special significance for actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, as it brought them back to Rambagh Palace — the very location where Santoshi had narrated the script of Ghayal to Dharmendra decades ago, marking the beginning of one of Hindi cinema's most successful actor-director collaborations.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi revisit the place where Ghayal was born during Batwara 1947 promotions

As the film gears up for its theatrical release, the makers kicked off promotions from Jaipur, revisiting a place that holds immense sentimental value for the team. Recalling the memories associated with Rambagh Palace, Rajkumar Santoshi reflected on the moment that changed his career. "Hum yahan 87, June-July ki baarish mein... Dharm sir se mile the aur wahan se hamari Ghayal ki journey shuru hui. Aaj wapas yeh woh shubh jagah hai jahan se shubh kaam shuru hua."

Sunny Deol also shared an emotional note on social media, recounting how Ghayal found its producer after several unsuccessful attempts to secure backing for the film. He said, "Some journeys come full circle in ways you can never plan. Years ago, I believed deeply in a script written by a young Rajkumar Santoshi. We tried taking it to producers, but no one was ready to back the film. That was when I decided to take it to Papa. Papa was shooting for Batwara in 1988 in Jaipur and staying at Rambagh Palace. Raj gave him the complete narration of Ghayal, and the moment it ended, Papa said yes. More than the film, what stayed with me was how proud he was that I had recognised and stood by such a powerful story. That faith became Ghayal. And now, all these years later, I returned to Jaipur for the first promotions of Batwara 1947. Papa’s Batwara (1989). My #Batwara1947 (2026). The same city. A lifetime of memories. And a circle that feels beautifully complete. Forever grateful to Papa for believing in my instinct, and to Raj for giving me a story worth fighting for."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



The makers also shared a video from Jaipur on social media, capturing moments from the promotional event, interactions with fans and the nostalgic reflections shared by Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. The caption read, "#Batwara1947 ka safar shuru hua Jaipur vaasiyon ke pyaar ke saath. Here's a glimpse of a day we'll always remember. Batwara 1947 Trailer Out Now. 14th August in cinemas near you."

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 explores the human impact of one of the country's most defining historical events while focusing on themes of resilience, compassion and hope. The recently released trailer has generated considerable buzz, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi begin Batwara 1947 promotions from Jaipur’s historic Rambagh Palace

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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