Hrithik Roshan reacts to the ‘Sorry Hrithik’ trend: “I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts”

Actor Hrithik Roshan responded to Freddy Birdy's Instagram post with a comment. Not getting carried away with the 'we need to apologise to Hrithik' trend, he emphasises on leading with facts, rather than trends.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to the ‘Sorry Hrithik’ trend: “I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts”

The ongoing row of words between Gen Z's and Kangana Ranaut has led to social media being flooded with memes and trolls containing old clips, videos and controversies targeted towards Ranaut.

Soon after CJP's Saurav Das hit back to Kangana's personal comments by stating, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?” The statement led to 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend, hinting at 2016's legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.

One such post was done by influencer Freddy Birdy, which drew a response from Hrithik. In a comment, Hrithik wrote, "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ?"

While the internet has been loosely alluding to the 2016 controversy between Hrithik and Kangana, where Hrithik had filed a case of defamation, stalking and harassment on Kangana. In the latest development, Hrithik stated that he still waits for the facts and truth to come out in the open. The legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had Hrithik present evidence such as his passport and electronic devices for investigation, while Kangana Ranaut did not submit her laptop and iPad stating it had undergone water damage. In 2021, the investigators filed a Nil report due to lack of evidence in the case.

With recent developments, Hrithik implored netizens to not make light of the past events, maintaining that he still awaits a verdict with the presentation of facts and truth.

Also Read: 25 Years of Yaadein: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s journey; says audience love matters more than early verdicts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.