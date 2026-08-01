The National Award-winning composer reflects on his journey, the success of Dhurandhar, and the friendships that shaped his career during a candid conversation on Shekhar Tonite.

National Award-winning composer Shashwat Sachdev has opened up about one of the biggest turning points of his career, revealing that he had initially refused to compose music for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The musician made the surprising revelation during his appearance on Shekhar Tonite, where he also reflected on the success of Dhurandhar, his creative journey and the people who believed in him from the very beginning.

Shashwat Sachdev reveals why he initially turned down Uri: “Let’s get a really good musician to do Uri”

Having composed music for films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Veere Di Wedding, Attack, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and, most recently, the Dhurandhar franchise, Shashwat has established himself as one of the industry's leading composers. His work on Dhurandhar has received widespread appreciation for blending contemporary sound with emotionally driven compositions, further strengthening his position in the industry.

During the conversation, host Shekhar Suman congratulated Shashwat on the success of Dhurandhar and praised the film's music and background score, describing it as one of the project's strongest aspects. Responding to the appreciation, the composer chose to credit the entire team for the film's achievement, "Sir, let me tell you, the success of Dhurandhar belongs to everyone."

When asked how the blockbuster success had changed his life, Shashwat said he has consciously remained grounded despite the recognition. He said, "I feel that I'm still the same person. I've always been. Because the things I wanted are the same things I've always wanted, and the things I never wanted are still things I don't want. My parents have always kept a close eye on me. They always know what I'm doing, so they make sure that I'm in good hands."

The composer also spoke about producer Rhea Kapoor, crediting her for giving him a significant opportunity early in his Bollywood journey through Veere Di Wedding. "If it hadn't been for her, it's possible I wouldn't even be living in India today. I might have been living abroad," he continued.

Another key part of the conversation centred on filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whom Shashwat described as a close friend and someone he considers family. It was during this segment that Shekhar Suman brought up an interesting anecdote about Uri: The Surgical Strike. Asked whether he had initially declined the project, Shashwat confirmed the story and explained the reason behind his hesitation. "I told Aditya, 'Let's get a really good musician to do Uri. It's our film. Why should we jeopardize it? Your destiny is tied to mine, and mine is tied to yours’,” he added.

Ironically, the film he was reluctant to take on went on to become one of the defining projects of his career, earning him widespread recognition for its music and background score.

With candid anecdotes about his career, friendships and creative journey, Shashwat Sachdev's appearance on Shekhar Tonite offers viewers a closer look at the composer behind some of contemporary Hindi cinema's most memorable soundtracks. The episode is set to premiere this Friday on YouTube.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri will NOT appear in Dhurandhar 2

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