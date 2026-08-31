Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to Salman Khan’s ‘Sonam, it’s done bro’ remark, saying he respects what the actor said and understands everyone has compulsions.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has finally reacted to Salman Khan’s viral “Sonam, it’s done bro” remark, which became a talking point on social media after the actor appealed to him to call off his hunger strike. Wangchuk addressed the comment during his appearance on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, where he was also shown a T-shirt featuring Salman’s picture along with the now-famous line.

Sonam Wangchuk REACTS to Salman Khan’s “It’s done bro” remark: “Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki”

During the conversation, Wangchuk was asked whether he was aware of Salman Khan’s comment. As the T-shirt was handed to him, the activist smiled before sharing his reaction to the actor’s remarks.

“Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon (Everyone must have their own compulsions. You have to consider all sides and look at the situation from every angle. But I respect whatever he has said),” Wangchuk said.

The remark comes months after Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He had extended his support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During his protest in Delhi, police shifted Wangchuk to a hospital, where he continued his hunger strike.

Around the same period, Salman Khan took to X to address the student protests over the NEET paper leak. The actor expressed his support for students coming together to demand improvements in the education system. A day later, he appealed to the protesting students to end their demonstration and also urged Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike. Salman even offered to send him homemade food.

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

His “Sonam, it’s done bro” remark subsequently went viral online and became the subject of memes and social media reactions. Wangchuk has now responded to the comment without directly criticising the actor, instead acknowledging that people may have their own circumstances while maintaining that he respects Salman’s statement.

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to headline Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi, in which he stars alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film was initially scheduled for an April release but was postponed, with its new release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Salman is also set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk REACTS to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots claim: “Maybe he was so deeply into his Ghajini character that he forgot meeting me”

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