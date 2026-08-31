The singer said that this tour is his way of saying "Thank you" to the audience.

Celebrating 30 glorious years of his musical journey, Indian singer Sonu Nigam has brought his much-awaited ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ to North America. Following the global launch of the tour, which began on August 21 in Abu Dhabi, Sonu Nigam embarked on its North American leg on August 29 in San Jose. The tour is being meticulously organised by leading global event company B Live Events, headed by Karl Kalra.

Sonu Nigam brings ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ to North America, celebrating 30 years of his musical journey

The much-awaited North American leg of ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ marks a major milestone in Sonu Nigam’s ongoing global tour, taking him across 12 cities in a packed month-long musical journey. The tour kicked off in San Jose on August 29. This was followed by Los Angeles on August 30. He will next perform in Calgary on September 4, Denver on September 6, Atlantic City on September 11, Toronto on September 12, Uniondale on September 13, Seattle on September 19, Vancouver on September 20, Houston on September 25, and Dallas on September 26, before concluding in Washington DC on September 27, 2026.

With his distinctive voice and powerful stage presence, Sonu Nigam will treat audiences to some of his most iconic Bollywood blockbusters, including ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’, ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and many more.

Expressing his excitement about returning to North America, Sonu Nigam said, “This will be my third tour in three years across North America, and that makes this journey particularly special for me. I have performed in many of these cities before and have seen the incredible love and energy that audiences bring to my shows, but every time I return, I feel even more loved. This time, I want to make the concerts bigger and truly memorable for everyone who comes to see me. This tour is also my way of saying thank you and expressing my gratitude for all the love I have received throughout my musical journey. There are familiar cities, familiar faces and so many memories, but there is also the excitement of creating something new together. I am really looking forward to being back on stage, singing the songs we have shared over the years and experiencing that energy with the audience once again.”

Speaking about the tour, Karl Kalra, Founder of B Live Events, said, “This is my first collaboration with Sonu Nigam, and it makes this tour particularly special. We have been developing and designing the concept and overall experience of The Revolution Tour for almost a year, and I am excited to finally bring this vision to audiences across North America. We look forward to making every show truly memorable.”

Tickets are available through the official ticketing partners, with strong demand expected.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam reveals he uses auto-tune in certain songs; says, “It can’t replace singers”

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