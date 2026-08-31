Speaking at an event organised in solidarity with Nepal, the actress called for collective action, international support and the revival of tourism in the flood-hit nation.

Manisha Koirala has spoken about the ongoing aftermath of the devastating floods in Nepal and urged neighbouring countries and the international community to extend support to the country during the crisis. The actress was speaking at an event titled ‘In Solidarity With Nepal’, organised in association with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation.

Manisha Koirala urges India, China to join hands to help Nepal through flood crisis: “We are facing the brunt of global warming”

Addressing the situation faced by the country, Manisha said that Nepal would have to gather its strength and move forward despite the challenges. She stated, “All I know is that when we are faced with a problem, we have no choice but to overcome it. We have nothing else to do but collect all our strength and take baby steps forward. And that is what our nation will do. That is what our people will do.”

The actress also highlighted the larger concerns surrounding climate change and global warming, calling for India, China and Nepal to work together to address the challenges posed by environmental crises. Manisha said, "We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human beings, our great neighbours, China, India, Nepal, somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so linked with each other. And to try and avoid something like this. I hope and pray. Without making sense of this disastrous moment, we become better people. We help others just like we'll help our own."

Beyond immediate assistance, Manisha also emphasised the importance of tourism for Nepal’s recovery. She appealed to people from across the world to continue visiting the country rather than allowing the natural disaster to define its image internationally. "Other than this, I want to request all the international communities... I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don't want to be known as 'Oh, this country is full of disasters'. We need you all to travel. Yes, there's a calamity in Tibet and Nepal border. But tourism is a breath," she added.

Manisha’s comments come at a time when Nepal continues to deal with the impact of the floods. Through her appeal, the actress stressed the need for solidarity from neighbouring nations, continued international support and the restoration of tourism as the country works towards rebuilding and recovery.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala opens up about her changing food journey; says, “I no longer want to fight my body”

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