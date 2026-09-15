The makers are currently in the process of making Tumbbad 2.

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad, when it was released, created a massive cult following. More than just a film, it became a phenomenon whose fanbase only grew stronger with time, with the 2024 re-release, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases. The film’s storyline, setting, and performances captured hearts, and the craze seems not to have slowed down.

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad gets themed Ganesh pandals across cities in India, watch videos

As the anticipation for Tumbbad 2 continues to rise, the craze for Tumbbad seems to have taken over the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities as well. Several cities across India witnessed Tumbbad-themed Ganesh pandals, with videos of different pandals making rounds online. From Hastar crawling out of the walls and eerie red walls to a goddess statue holding a pot-like object at the entrance and behind Ganesh idols, along with eerie hallways and pandals inspired by the world of Tumbbad, the celebrations showcased just how massive the craze for the film continues to be.

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Apart from Sohum Shah, Tumbbad also starred Mohammad Samad, Jyoti Malshe, Ronjini Chakraborty, Anita Dale Kelkar, among others.

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The 2018 film, headlined by Sohum Shah, gradually built a strong fanbase with its unique visual aesthetic, folklore-driven narrative and atmospheric storytelling. The film found an even wider audience with its 2024 theatrical re-release, which went on to become a major success at the box office.

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The upcoming sequel has already created significant buzz, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the cast, followed by Alia Bhatt coming on board in a pivotal role. Actor-producer Sohum Shah announced the casting in July, bringing Shah, Bhatt and Siddiqui together for the next chapter of the franchise.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Tumbbad 2 “a very amazing project”; says “I can feel proud of that project”

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