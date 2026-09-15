The ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss 20 house has intensified, with Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey clashing over kitchen duties. What started as a disagreement over kitchen duties soon turned into a personal exchange, with both contestants making sharp remarks about each other.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey’s kitchen clash escalates; former breaks down in tears in new promo

The kitchen has often emerged as one of the most conflict-prone areas inside the Bigg Boss house, and the latest episode appears to be no different. As the eighth day began, conversations among the housemates about Uditi losing one of her lives in the elimination process were followed by discussions about relationships and tensions within the house.

Aamrapali Dubey questions Mahhi Vij

Before their confrontation, Aamrapali spoke to Love about her differences with Mahhi. She accused Mahhi of relying on her seniority instead of directly addressing issues. “I have realised how Mahi doesn't have guts to clarify things. She can only use her seniority card to get the work done, but she is scared of getting called out. Apni bezzati karwane se darr ti hai. If things don't go as her wish, then she ends up gossiping and badmouthing about others. She doesn't have the guts only,” Aamrapali said.

Meanwhile, Mahhi was seen discussing Aamrapali and Love's friendship with Yung DSA. She questioned how close the two were and also spoke about the women being friends with Aasif.

Yung, however, interrupted her and clarified that his friendships with them were not new. “They have been my friends since day one and our bond is still same. Maybe you are seeing it now that is why you feel its new, but that isn't true,” he told Mahhi.

Mahhi and Aamrapali clash in the kitchen

The disagreement between the two contestants escalated when Mahhi and Aamrapali came face-to-face in the kitchen. Aamrapali expressed her frustration about people entering the kitchen and allegedly disturbing those who were preparing food.

Mahhi attempted to clarify her side, but the conversation quickly became heated. Aamrapali then told her to stay away from the kitchen while they were cooking. Mahhi walked away from the argument, saying, “You don't exist to me.”

Aamrapali responded with a comment about Mahhi's cooking, saying, “When she cooks, 16 people barely get food to eat.”

The argument continued even after Mahhi left the kitchen and went to the lawn, where some of her friends approached her to find out what had happened. Speaking about Aamrapali, Mahhi said, “Iske muh lagungi, amma ki tarah baith gayi, kabhi idhar, kabhi udhar.”

Mahhi Vij breaks down after the argument

Mahhi later became emotional while discussing the confrontation. She admitted that she does not know how to cook and said that she has a cook at home who handles the work for her.

“I don't know how to cook food, I have a cook at home who does all this for us. I'll cry for her? My foot, 2 min mein khatam kar dungi inko,” Mahhi said.

Aamrapali continued to express her frustration over Mahhi's presence in the kitchen and said, “Ask her not to come in the kitchen to spread her negativity on our food.”

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The latest confrontation has added another layer to the growing tensions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. With both Mahhi and Aamrapali standing their ground, it remains to be seen how the other contestants respond to their growing feud and whether the disagreement spills over into the rest of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan calls game “unfair” after nomination, questions makers’ decision

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