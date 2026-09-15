Soni Razdan has spoken about the changing approach to parenting across generations and praised her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor for being an involved and supportive father to her granddaughter, Raha. The veteran actor noted that parents today appear to be more patient and willing to spend time with their children compared to earlier generations.

Soni Razdan praises Ranbir Kapoor’s parenting: “He’s a wonderful father”

In an interview with News18, Soni reflected on how parenting was viewed during her generation. She said, “I feel parents of today, this generation, seem to me to be far more patient, far more evolved as parents, and far more able to somehow manage. In my generation, taking out that maximum amount of time for your children was not really looked upon as some sort of virtue. It just wasn’t given that importance. It was almost like parenting was either dumped on the woman, or I don’t think parenting was shared as much as it is today.”

Speaking specifically about fathers and her own family, Soni went on to praise Ranbir’s involvement in raising Raha. She said, “Fathers are—I’m sometimes gobsmacked when I see the way fathers are. Anshuman, what a wonderful dad he is. My son-in-law, what a wonderful father he is. You know, and he’s such a support to Alia. So I can see that, and even my husband is the same. you know, he is realising perhaps how little he actually gave to his children. And at that time, he had the excuse, ‘I was working very hard.’ But everybody is working very hard now. So, haan, it was just not that.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. Alia has previously spoken about the changes she observed in Ranbir after becoming a father. She has also shared that he makes time for Raha and often heads home after shoots to spend time with his daughter.

On the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film features Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and others. It is scheduled to release on Diwali this year, with the second part set to arrive on Diwali 2027.

Soni Razdan, meanwhile, will be seen in the upcoming show Shaque, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni and Jennifer Winget. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24.

Also Read : Soni Razdan, Raghubir Yadav starrer Hari-Om gets new title Om Ka Hari after Tips retains title rights; Anshuman Jha reacts

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