The actor confirms that the story of Soham Shah’s acclaimed horror film is moving forward while sharing his excitement about the upcoming sequel.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about Tumbbad 2, offering an update on the much-awaited continuation of the 2018 horror film Tumbbad. The actor confirmed his association with the project and revealed that the story is moving forward, while describing his experience of working on the film as enjoyable and something he feels proud of.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Tumbbad 2 “a very amazing project”; says “I can feel proud of that project”

During a conversation with Shekhar Suman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the project he is currently working on and whether Tumbbad 2 would continue the story established in the first instalment. The original film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Sohum Shah, developed a strong following over the years and has remained a notable entry in contemporary Indian horror cinema.

Confirming his involvement in the sequel, Nawazuddin said, “Tumbbad, Tumbbad, yes.” When asked whether the second instalment would take the story forward and how it would differ from the first film, the actor indicated that the continuation is currently progressing. Speaking about the project, he said, “Now, its continuation is going forward. It's a very amazing project.” Nawazuddin also shared his enthusiasm about the experience of working on the film, adding, “It's really enjoyable. I can feel proud of that project.”

While the actor has confirmed that the story is moving ahead, details surrounding the plot, characters and larger narrative of Tumbbad 2 have largely remained under wraps. His comments, however, provide an indication of his confidence in the project and add to the curiosity surrounding the next chapter of the franchise.

The original Tumbbad centred on a family’s pursuit of a hidden treasure and incorporated elements of mythology, folklore and horror into its narrative. Its distinctive visual world and storytelling approach helped the film gain a cult following beyond its initial theatrical run.

With Tumbbad 2 now progressing, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comments are likely to further heighten interest in the project. The actor’s confirmation also offers audiences an early indication that the upcoming film will continue the narrative established by its predecessor, although further details are awaited.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia team up for musical thriller Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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