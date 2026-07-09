The latest artwork offers fresh hints about the film’s mythology-inspired world as the ambitious folklore fantasy gears up for its theatrical debut.

The makers of The Vvaan have officially announced a new theatrical release date for their upcoming folklore fantasy, while also unveiling a brand-new poster that offers audiences another look into the film's mysterious universe. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer locks September 25, 2026 release; makers unveil intriguing new poster

The newly released poster has already sparked conversations on social media with its striking visual design. Captured from a dramatic top-view perspective, the artwork features a lone, warrior-like figure standing between a circling bull and a tiger. Rich in symbolism, the poster hints at the central conflict that will drive the narrative while adding another layer of intrigue to the film's folklore-inspired setting. The imagery has drawn attention for its scale, intricate detailing and the sense of mystery surrounding the story.

Positioned as a large-scale theatrical spectacle, The Vvaan aims to bring Indian folklore to the big screen through a blend of fantasy, action, comedy and adventure. The makers are presenting the film as an original cinematic universe rooted in Indian storytelling traditions, supported by extensive world-building and visual effects. Rather than adapting an existing property, the project seeks to introduce audiences to a completely new mythology featuring its own characters, symbols and lore.

The groundwork for that larger universe has already begun with The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which serves as an early introduction to the world and mythology that the film intends to explore. The latest poster further expands on that vision, offering another glimpse into the scale and ambition of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



The Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer marks the collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures, bringing together two production houses for what is being positioned as one of the most ambitious original folklore entertainers in recent years. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra from a screenplay by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director, with the film promising a visually immersive experience designed for the big screen.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has backed the project in association with TVF and 11:11 Productions. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest is set to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026. With a fresh release date now locked and a visually arresting poster generating curiosity, the makers have added fresh momentum to one of the year's most anticipated original fantasy films.

Also Read: Vvan: Force of the Forest team heads for additional shoot to enhance climax and key sequences: Report

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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