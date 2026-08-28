SHOCKING: Taapsee Pannu recalls hero getting her introduction scene changed; reveals he had a problem with her telling him ‘Go to hell’: “I refused to change it in the dubbing; makers hired a dubbing artist JUST for that dialogue”

Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon and Guneet Monga Kapoor attended a session organized by WIF India and Kathha Pictures on women driving Indian cinema and the rise of female-led collaborations. Taapsee stunned the audience as she spoke about her experience on a film early in her career.

SHOCKING: Taapsee Pannu recalls hero getting her introduction scene changed; reveals he had a problem with her telling him ‘Go to hell’: “I refused to change it in the dubbing; makers hired a dubbing artist JUST for that dialogue”

Taapsee Pannu said, “We actresses are always called a few hours earlier, not just to the location, but even on set. So, the actress reaches first. Once the assistant sees that the heroine has arrived, that’s when the hero is called. Of course, we never get the same hotel rooms or cars either, courtesy our gender.”

She then revealed, “I shot an introduction sequence for a film and I really liked it. In fact, one of the reasons I said yes to the film was that entry scene because, at that point, that’s what I knew – aise teen-chaar scene hone chahiye, bahut hai aapke liye as a heroine! Suddenly, they changed the sequence. The hero was given equal footing and a more substantial part in it. It was a very expensive and fancy sequence, and he felt that he also wanted to be a part of it.”

Taapsee continued, “The hero filmed it and then I went to the director and said, ‘This is not supposed to be like this, right? At least you could have told me that you had changed it, forget asking me.’ He replied, ‘I did not know that I had to tell you!’ It was a harsh reality check.”

Taapsee Pannu shared another shocking incident film, “In one scene, there was a tight close-up of mine in which I tell the hero, ‘Go to hell’. But the director told me in the dubbing theatre that I should not say, ‘Go to hell’! He advised me to change it to ‘whatever’ or something on those lines. I explained to him, ‘It’s a tight close-up. It’s going to show’. But he kept giving me very lame reasons. I asked him what the problem was. I was not using a cuss word, after all. I kept arguing and he also probably got tired. Finally, he told me that the hero had told me to not say, ‘Go to hell’!”

Taapsee added, “But I made it clear and said, ‘I will not change the dialogue. You can mute it. I’ll prefer that. But I’ll not dub it wrongly’.” At this point, there was applause at the venue.

However, the actress asked the attendees to hold on as the story was far from over, prompting laughter at the venue. Taapsee Pannu further said, “Let me tell you what happened after that! The film came out and I specifically went to see it for that scene to see what they had done. They hired a dubbing artist and made sure that they dubbed what the hero told them to dub! The remaining film is in my voice. But that one dialogue was dubbed.”

The host asked if this happened recently on some film. Taapsee Pannu smiled and replied, “It was way back. Recently aisa mere saath karke toh dikhao!”

Also Read: Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring Taapsee Pannu as a mother on a mission

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