Kanika Dhillon HITS BACK at actress, seemingly referring to Mita Vasisht, for judging her by her looks: “You also don’t look a certain way. I thought you were more intelligent than this!”

Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon and Guneet Monga Kapoor attended a session organized by WIF India and Kathha Pictures on women driving Indian cinema and the rise of female-led collaborations. Kanika Dhillon made her displeasure clear over a recent statement made by an actress about her. Though she didn’t name the actress in question, one can’t help but wonder if she was referring to Mita Vasisht and a remark she made at the trailer launch of Gandhari. The Taapsee Pannu-fronted film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

Kanika Dhillon HITS BACK at actress, seemingly referring to Mita Vasisht, for judging her by her looks: “You also don’t look a certain way. I thought you were more intelligent than this!”

Kanika began by saying, “Recently, an actor of my film publicly said that ‘Kanika, when I started your film, I did not take you seriously because you look a certain way’.” The host, in a lighter vein, asked if she replaced this actress over this remark. Kanika replied, “No. She’s a very talented actor and very much part of the film. She said so after the film finished.” Kanika joked, “Things would have been different (had she said it before)!”

The host then quipped if her invoice had been cleared. Kanika Dhillon stated, “Everything is done. She chose the timing correctly (laughs).”

On a serious note, she opined, “Imagine a female colleague, who I have cast in my film, tells me that ‘I did not take you seriously because I thought you’re an actor as you look a certain way. Producers don’t look like that. When I got to know her, then I started taking her seriously’. Firstly, coming from a female, it hurts a little more as we are all fighting the same battle. You also don’t look a certain way. I thought you were more intelligent than this!”

Kanika continued, “We already have so many battles to fight. This is not what we say to each other. We can’t do this to each other.”

What Mita Vasisht said at Gandhari trailer launch

Mita Vasisht stated, “When I first saw her, I thought she was somebody else because she’s glamorous and beautiful (smiles). Moreover, her last name is Dhillon. Hence, I assumed that she must be some major star actress from the Punjab film industry! As a result, I was taken aback when I learned that yeh hamari producer hai (laughs). So, it took me some time to take her a little seriously. I had a very different image for a producer and writer.”

Also Read: Kanika Dhillon on reuniting with Taapsee Pannu for Gandhari; says, “We are bringing an intense and emotionally charged mother-led action thriller to the screen”

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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