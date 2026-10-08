SRK recalled his first meeting with Nana, their carrom games and the special bond they shared, remembering him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend.

Shah Rukh Khan remembered his first meeting with Nana Patekar and the carrom games they played together as he mourned the veteran actor’s loss. With a heartfelt note, SRK took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback photo of himself with Nana, recalling the first interaction between the two and the bond they developed over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan mourns Nana Patekar’s death with heartfelt note: “He loved me and I loved him back”

Shah Rukh revealed that when he first met Nana, he was overwhelmed by the presence of the veteran actor. Recalling the moment, he wrote, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’! He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.

He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories.

SRK added, “Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time.... ‘hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’

May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP”

Through his tribute, Shah Rukh remembered Nana not only as an accomplished actor but also as someone who played several important roles in his life. He described him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend, while also recalling their playful carrom matches.

The actor also highlighted Nana’s distinctive way of expressing affection, saying that his harsh words and arguments often came with genuine warmth. Shah Rukh’s recollection of their conversations, tea sessions and carrom games reflected the personal bond they shared beyond their professional association.

Towards the end of his note, SRK remembered Nana’s advice about staying true to oneself as an actor. His words also reflected his regret that they did not have more time together. He concluded the tribute by remembering Nana as both a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion, while praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Also Read : When Nana Patekar said, “Having Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Shahid Kapoor pitted against my character can never be my criteria of signing films”

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