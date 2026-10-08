The actor and her close circle opted for a private stay during their Mediterranean escape, with Akansha sharing glimpses from the trip on social media.

Alia Bhatt recently took some time away from her busy professional schedule for a getaway to Mallorca with close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their circle. The group stayed at a private Moritz Luxe Residence during their Mediterranean trip, opting for a residence-style holiday rather than a conventional hotel stay.

Alia Bhatt enjoys private Mallorca getaway with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and friends; checks into a luxury residence

Akansha shared glimpses of the getaway on Instagram, offering followers a look at the picturesque surroundings, blue waters, quaint streets and greenery across Mallorca. She also posted several candid photographs with her friends. The first set of pictures was shared with the caption, “this and nothing else,” while another post featured the caption, “somewhere between our dream villa @moritzluxeresidences and Mallorca’s little hidden gems.”

The group’s stay included private chef and butler services, chauffeured transportation and a private yacht charter. Unlike a traditional hotel itinerary, the private residence allowed the group to spend time together in a more secluded setting while having access to customised services during their stay.

The Mallorca trip comes as Alia continues to balance a busy professional line-up. The actor is currently associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027.

Alia is also set to return to the world of Tumbbad with Tumbbad 2. The project brings her into the expanding universe of the acclaimed folk-horror franchise, adding another genre project to her upcoming slate.

Meanwhile, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has continued to share glimpses of her personal life and travels with her social media followers. Her latest Mallorca posts have offered a glimpse into the holiday she shared with Alia and their close group of friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchi🌞 (@akansharanjan)



The private-residence stay was facilitated by A51 Collective, the India representation partner for Moritz Luxe Residences. The company represents the residence brand in the Indian market and works with luxury travel advisors and travellers seeking private accommodation and personalised travel experiences.

Moritz Luxe Residences has properties across destinations including Mallorca, St. Moritz, Mauritius, Mykonos and the French Riviera. The Mallorca getaway reflects the growing preference among affluent travellers for private residences that combine accommodation with services such as chefs, butlers, chauffeurs and curated excursions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchi🌞 (@akansharanjan)



For Alia and her friends, however, the trip appeared to be centred primarily around spending time together and enjoying Mallorca away from their professional commitments, with Akansha’s social media posts giving fans a glimpse into their holiday.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt planning to revive Inshallah after Love And War: REPORT

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