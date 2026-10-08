When Nana Patekar said, “Having Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Shahid Kapoor pitted against my character can never be my criteria of signing films”

The film industry and the audience at large woke up today with the sad news of the passing away of veteran actor Nana Patekar due to a sudden heart attack. Apart from giving some memorable performances, the late artiste was also known for speaking his mind during interviews. During one such group interview involving this writer in 2015, which appeared in Trade Guide magazine before the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Nana spoke on a lot of issues unabashedly.

When Nana Patekar said, “Having Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Shahid Kapoor pitted against my character can never be my criteria of signing films”

Marathi cinema was known for its comedies in the mid-1980s to mid-1990s. During the course of the interview, the veteran artiste revealed why he never felt like acting in those films while praising young Marathi filmmakers of that era.

Nana said, “The current young Marathi filmmakers’ choice and preparation of scripts is amazing! Many people have started watching Marathi films. There was a period when terrible films were made. They were third grade comedies, according to me. I don’t wish to name those actors. Hence, I never became their part. But now the kind of films that are made in Marathi compel me to act in them. I enjoy doing them.”

Nana also shared that one of the reasons why he wasn’t acting in Hindi films in those days was the lack of clarity from the makers when they approached him for a role. “These days I am not so inclined towards Hindi films. Sometimes people offer me a role saying, ‘You are the main villain in this film’. What is ‘main villain’? Badtameez what is the script? Maru pakad ke tujhe? Tell me the story! Having Shah Rukh (Khan), Aamir (Khan) or Shahid (Kapoor) pitted against my character can never be my criteria of signing films. Tell me the story, my character, duration of shoot and my remuneration,” he said.

Also Read: Throwback: Nana Patekar on never joining politics, “If someone from my party eats cow dung, I will have to say in front of the media that it was shrikhand”

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