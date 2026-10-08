Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi, speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, opened up about Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu release and the overwhelming demand from Telugu audiences. He said, “Hyderabad is the land of Hanuman. Whenever I come to Hyderabad or nearby places, I see tall, tall Hanuman murtis every few kilometres. I thought we are the bigger Hanuman bhakts in the North, but when I came here, I felt Hanuman ji is everywhere.”

Vishal Chaturvedi on Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu release: “Hyderabad is the land of Hanuman”

Vishal also expressed gratitude to Telugu audiences for their demand to experience the film in their language. “There is so much demand from Telugu audiences that we had to serve them,” he said, crediting Javed sir and Hombale Films for supporting the Telugu release and helping bring the film from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Also present at the event, Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers spoke about the film’s remarkable box-office performance. Reacting to its reported Rs. 400 crores collection against a reported Rs. 2 crores budget, he described the achievement as “a slap on our face” and said, “Though we are spending crores of money, we aren’t sure how much the films will earn. Hanuman Ansh is the real Pan-Indian film. I request the makers to release it in whatever language possible.”

With its Telugu release, Hanuman Ansh continues its journey from a Hindi-language success to a wider Pan-Indian phenomenon, with its theme of faith and devotion connecting with audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Cinepolis India took a chance on Hanuman Ansh before its BLOCKBUSTER run; Ashish Misra reveals the strategy behind the 200-to-2,200 screen growth

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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