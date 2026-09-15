Shah Rukh Khan calls Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone his “best friends” as he talks about reuniting with them in King: “The best ever”

Shah Rukh Khan recently interacted with fans during an #AskSRK session on X, where he spoke about working with two of his popular co-stars, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone. The actor was asked about reuniting with them on screen and shared that he enjoyed working with both actors, referring to them as his “best friends.”

Shah Rukh Khan calls Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone his “best friends” as he talks about reuniting with them in King: “The best ever”

A fan asked Shah Rukh, “Reuniting with Deepika and Rani once again how does it feel to share the screen with her this time?” Responding to the question, Shah Rukh said, “The best ever. It's lovely always to work with my best friends.”

The best ever. It's lovely always to work with my best friends https://t.co/ww9Gcae6zN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan shares a long-standing professional association with both Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone. While his collaborations with Deepika include films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Jawan, his association with Rani dates back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. The two actors have worked together in films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte and Paheli.

The reunion with Rani is particularly notable as the actors are returning to the screen together after nearly two decades. Their last full-fledged collaboration was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which released in 2006. Their upcoming reunion has therefore brought back memories of their earlier films and on-screen pairing.

Rani and Shah Rukh have shared several memorable moments on screen over the years, making their return together a notable development for fans of their previous collaborations. Deepika, meanwhile, has also become one of Shah Rukh's frequent co-stars, with their films together spanning different genres and periods of his career.

Shah Rukh's latest response also highlighted the personal rapport he shares with both actresses. By describing Rani and Deepika as his “best friends”, the actor reflected on the familiarity and comfort that comes with working with long-time collaborators.

The #AskSRK session also gave fans an opportunity to ask Shah Rukh about his upcoming projects and other aspects of his career. His response about reuniting with Rani and Deepika added to the anticipation surrounding their appearances together on screen.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan drops first dialogue from King: “Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai”

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