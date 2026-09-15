Shah Rukh Khan reveals his three-cup coffee ritual, what still makes him nervous, his current read and his pick for a useless superpower.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘King’-like habit, ADMITS what still makes him nervous and shares his current read!

Shah Rukh Khan gave fans another candid glimpse into his life during his latest #AskSRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter. Held on September 15, 2026, exactly 100 days before the release of his upcoming film King, the interaction saw the superstar answer a mix of questions about his personality, work and current interests.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘King’-like habit, ADMITS what still makes him nervous and shares his current read!

While fans were eager for updates about King, several questions focused on the actor himself. From his morning coffee ritual to the one thing that still makes him nervous after decades in the spotlight, Shah Rukh responded with his trademark humour.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his “King-like” morning ritual

When a fan asked Shah Rukh about the most “KING-like” thing he does in real life, the actor revealed that his mornings begin with a rather specific coffee routine. “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left!!” he replied.

Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

SRK says getting the punch line right still makes him nervous

Shah Rukh has spent decades entertaining audiences through films, television appearances, interviews and live performances. Yet, according to the actor, there is still one aspect of performing that can make him nervous. A fan asked him, “Sir, after all these years, what still makes Shah Rukh Khan nervous?”

His answer was simple: “Getting the punch line right!”

Getting the punch line right! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan shares his current read

The #AskSRK session also offered fans a peek into what the actor is currently reading. When asked about his current read, Shah Rukh revealed that he is reading The Hero of Ages, the third novel in Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn trilogy.

The book follows the events of The Well of Ascension and continues the fantasy series centred around Vin and the wider world of Scadrial.

The Hero of Ages — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

SRK picks ‘Fidgets’ as his useless superpower

Another fan asked Shah Rukh to choose one completely useless skill at which he could instantly become a world-class expert. His answer was unexpected and characteristically brief: “Fidgets”.

Fidgets — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

The latest #AskSRK session came as King entered its 100-day countdown. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-adventure film stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in key roles. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam’s pick in the King-Avengers: Doomsday clash; calls his children “tooo sweet and funny”

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