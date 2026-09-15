Shah Rukh Khan once again gave fans a glimpse into his personal life during his latest #AskSRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter. On September 15, 2026, exactly 100 days ahead of the release of his much-awaited film King, the actor interacted with fans and answered questions ranging from the film to his family and children.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam’s pick in the King-Avengers: Doomsday clash; calls his children “tooo sweet and funny”

Ahead of the session, Shah Rukh wished his followers on Ganapati festivities and invited them to join him for some fun and conversation. While several questions focused on King, some fans turned the conversation towards his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. SRK’s responses offered a warm and playful glimpse into his bond with all three.

Shah Rukh Khan Says His Children Always Make Him Smile

When a fan asked Shah Rukh what always manages to make him smile, regardless of how difficult his day may be, the actor immediately credited his children. “My children children children all three of them. They are tooo sweet and funny!!” he replied.

My children children children all three of them. They are tooo sweet and funny!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

SRK Reveals AbRam’s First Order If He Became His Director

Another fan brought AbRam into the conversation with a rather playful question. They asked Shah Rukh what the first order would be if his youngest son became his director for a day. SRK’s answer was short and hilarious: “Play Fortnite !”

Play Fortnite ! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan Has A Fun Response To Avengers: Doomsday And King Clash

With King scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, the film is set to arrive around the same period as Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. A fan therefore asked Shah Rukh about the hypothetical viewing order for AbRam.

“Shah Sir , Abram pehle Doomsday dekhega ya King ?” the fan asked.

Shah Rukh responded with a classic fatherly punchline: “Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!!”

Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026



Shah Rukh’s latest #AskSRK session came as King entered the final 100-day countdown. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Shah Rukh alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan begins KING countdown with a fun #AskSRK response: “Worked very hard to entertain as many as possible”

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