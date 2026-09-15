Shah Rukh Khan has given fans a first glimpse of his much-awaited King dialogue, teasing what audiences can expect from the upcoming action entertainer. The superstar revealed a line from the film during a recent #AskSRK session on X, after a fan requested him to share a dialogue from the movie and expressed impatience over the December release.

Shah Rukh Khan drops first dialogue from King: “Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai”

During the interaction, a fan asked Shah Rukh, “Sir please give some dialogue from King? We can’t wait anymore to hear from you!! December is still so far away!!! @iamsrk #AskSRK”

Responding to the request, Shah Rukh recorded an audio message in his own voice and shared his first attempt at delivering a dialogue from the film. He said, “Too early to put out the dialogue of the film, ya film se kuchh aapko suna sakoon but still because everybody is asking. 24th December ko King. ‘Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai.’”

Trying it first time for everyone....and then will go. Thanks everyone for being around love u all https://t.co/EZ3KEhWpLd pic.twitter.com/vk5bVLiY9H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

The line has added to the anticipation around King, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s next major theatrical release. The actor is set to headline the film, which has been generating attention since its announcement. While details about the storyline and several aspects of the project are being kept under wraps, Shah Rukh’s latest interaction gives fans an early taste of his character’s dialogue and the tone of the film.

Following the audio message, Shah Rukh also shared a caption explaining that he was trying out the dialogue for the first time specifically for his fans. He wrote, “Trying it first time for everyone....and then will go. Thanks everyone for being around love u all.”

The actor’s #AskSRK sessions have often become a space for him to interact directly with fans and share updates about his upcoming projects. This time too, his response came after a fan request and offered a brief glimpse into King without revealing much about the film.

With Shah Rukh now having shared the first dialogue from King, the film’s December release has given fans another reason to keep an eye out for further updates.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan begins KING countdown with a fun #AskSRK response: “Worked very hard to entertain as many as possible”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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