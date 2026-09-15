SRK said he was excited about “Everything in King...” and highlighted the action, songs, actors and his hair.

Shah Rukh Khan begins KING countdown with a fun #AskSRK response: “Worked very hard to entertain as many as possible”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film KING is nearing its release, with fans marking 100 days to the action entertainer. The countdown has added to the anticipation around the film, which has been one of the actor’s much-discussed upcoming projects.

Shah Rukh Khan begins KING countdown with a fun #AskSRK response: “Worked very hard to entertain as many as possible”

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier confirmed the release date of KING, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. As the release date draws closer, fans have been seeking updates about the film, including through the actor’s regular #AskSRK sessions on social media.

During one such interaction, a fan asked Khan what audiences could look forward to seeing in KING as the film completed the 100-day countdown. The fan wrote, “Just 100 days left for KING and we're already excited and counting every single day. What are you most excited for us to see sir? #AskSRK @iamsrk”

Everything in #King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Responding to the question, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted several aspects of the film, including its action sequences, music and ensemble cast. He also added a reference to his look in the film, writing, “Everything in #King...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!”

The actor’s response comes as KING enters the final stretch ahead of its theatrical release. The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

The film is being produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. With 100 days left for its release, further details about the film are expected to emerge as the promotional campaign progresses.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS silence on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar; says, “Loved both the parts”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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