Shah Rukh Khan talks King’s action, teaser delay, VFX and Siddharth Anand during his latest Ask SRK session as the film enters its 100-day countdown.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 witty replies that reveal what fans can expect from King; says, “Bullseye is the target”

The countdown to Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King has officially entered its final stretch. With 100 days to go before the film arrives in theatres, the superstar returned to X on September 15 for an #AskSRK session, giving fans a few updates about the upcoming action thriller while also keeping the conversation light with his trademark humour.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 witty replies that reveal what fans can expect from King; says, “Bullseye is the target”

Khan began the interaction by extending Ganapati wishes to his followers before inviting them to participate in the session. While fans had several questions about King, the actor's responses touched upon the film's action sequences, the delayed teaser and poster, director Siddharth Anand's working style and the extensive VFX work being undertaken by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Here are five exchanges that stood out from the session.

1. SRK says the target for King is “Bullseye”

With King expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, one fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the film's target.

“Sir, our target is to make KING the most celebrated movie ever, what's the target of KING? #AskSRK,” the fan asked.

Khan responded with a short but playful answer: “Bullseye is the target my friends.”

Bullseye is the target my friends — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

2. Who calls “Action!” on the sets of King?

Another fan asked whether Khan gets to decide when an action sequence begins or whether Siddharth Anand gives the cue.

Khan joked about his experience of filming the action portions of King, revealing that he is often suspended on a harness while shooting.

“Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon....harness pe! Sirf Director hi bolta hai...humari toh bolti bandh hot hai...also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only,” he replied.

Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon....harness pe! Sirf Director hi bolta hai...humari toh bolti bandh hot hai...also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

3. King promises big action, but SRK wants the emotions and comedy to connect too

Action has been one of the major talking points surrounding King. When a fan asked whether the film could feature action that surpasses what audiences saw in Jawan, Khan acknowledged the scale of the sequences while pointing out that the film is not relying on action alone.

“Yeah action is very big and Sid has really worked hard on it. But I hope the emotions and comedy appeal to you all also,” he said.

Yeah action is very big and Sid has really worked hard on it. But I hope the emotions and comedy appeal to you all also — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

4. SRK explains why the King teaser is taking time

Fans have also been waiting for the first major promotional material from King. During the session, one follower directly asked whether Khan or Anand was responsible for the delay.

“Sir Sid sir late ho ya aap ? Teaser / Poster kanha hai ? #AskSRK,” the fan asked.

Khan came to Anand's defence, saying the director is busy working on the film and that the team is taking its time to ensure the material meets their expectations.

“Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King,” Khan replied.

Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

5. Shah Rukh Khan talks about Red Chillies Entertainment’s VFX work

Khan was also asked whether he was happy with the work being done by Red Chillies Entertainment on King. The actor responded by revealing that he has been closely involved in the VFX process.

“Troubling RC Vfx a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon,” he wrote.

Troubling RC Vfx a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

King gears up for December release

King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, putting the film firmly into the Christmas release window. The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS silence on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar; says, “Loved both the parts”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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