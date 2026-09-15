SRK interacted with his fans through his #AskSRK session on X.

Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS silence on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar; says, “Loved both the parts”

Shah Rukh Khan has finally shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh starrer duology that has been among the major talking points in Hindi cinema. The superstar spoke about the film during a recent #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to a fan’s question about whether he had watched the two-part franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS silence on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar; says, “Loved both the parts”

During the interactive session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK.” Responding to the question, the actor revealed that he had watched both instalments of the film and praised the entire team.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!”

The brief response marks his first direct reaction to Dhurandhar and comes as the franchise continues to remain a subject of discussion among audiences and the film industry. His appreciation also extends beyond the performances, as he specifically credited the entire team behind the project.

Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, with the franchise presented as a two-part film. The project has generated considerable interest since its release, with its scale, cast and subject becoming key talking points.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comments came as part of his latest #AskSRK interaction, a format through which the actor connects with fans and answers questions about his films, career and personal interests.

With the superstar now having publicly expressed his appreciation for both parts of Dhurandhar, his simple yet enthusiastic reaction is likely to add another talking point around the franchise.

Also Read: R Madhavan auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Swades, reveals co-writer Amin Hajee: “He absolutely killed it. He is a great actor”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.