Sara Ali Khan has added another international fashion moment to her 2026 style calendar. The actor made her debut at New York Fashion Week as a guest of Tommy Hilfiger, stepping out in New York City in a look that combined classic American preppy style with a relaxed, youthful edge.

Sara Ali Khan makes New York Fashion Week debut in preppy Tommy Hilfiger look

For her first appearance at the fashion week, Sara opted for a coordinated grey checked ensemble featuring a structured blazer and matching mini skirt. The tailored separates created a polished silhouette while keeping the overall look playful and contemporary. Rather than styling the outfit with a formal shirt or blouse, she paired it with a Tommy Hilfiger graphic T-shirt, introducing a casual element that softened the structured tailoring.

The accessories brought an additional pop of personality to the outfit. Sara added a red cap and matching red shoulder bag, creating a sharp contrast against the muted grey checks. Black patent loafers completed the ensemble, grounding the look while staying firmly within the preppy aesthetic. The combination of tailored checks, sporty accents and polished footwear gave her outfit a distinctly New York feel.

Sara kept her beauty look understated to allow the outfit to remain the focus. She wore her hair loose and opted for natural-looking makeup, complementing the easy-going character of the ensemble. The result was a look that balanced classic tailoring with contemporary street style, fitting seamlessly into the fashion landscape of New York City.

Her New York Fashion Week debut also marks Sara’s second major global fashion appearance of the year. Earlier in 2026, the actor attended Royal Ascot, where she opted for a more elegant and refined approach to dressing. Her Tommy Hilfiger appearance, in contrast, leaned into a youthful and playful sensibility, showcasing a different side of her fashion persona.

With her NYFW debut, Sara Ali Khan brings her interpretation of the Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic to one of the most prominent events on the international fashion calendar. From her checked separates to the unexpected red accents, the actor’s latest appearance offered a distinctly preppy take on New York style while adding another chapter to her evolving fashion journey.

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