Last year, the industry and movie buffs were left saddened by the untimely demise of Mukul Dev at the age of 54. Around two months later, the Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur starrer comic caper Son Of Sardaar 2 (2025) released, featuring him in a prominent role. It was widely believed to be his final on-screen performance. However, Bollywood Hungama has now learned that this is not the case. The late actor will also be seen in the upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer.

EXCLUSIVE: Late Mukul Dev to be seen one last time in Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A major chunk of Udta Teer was shot in 2024, and that’s when Mukul Dev filmed his portions. His character has a face-off with Ayushmann’s character. His track is not only funny but also action-packed and forms an important part of the narrative. As always, Mukul’s performance is spot-on and is sure to be loved by the audience.”

Udta Teer is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. It was scheduled to release on September 11 but was then pushed to October 9. It’s a joint collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment after Kill (2024), Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) and The Lunchbox (2013). With Udta Teer, the makers are venturing into the spy-comedy genre, promising a mix of action, humour, and entertainment.

The film is directed by Akash A Kaushik, who makes his directorial debut with the project. Udta Teer also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, their first film together, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (2026), also released earlier this year.

About Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev was born in Delhi and trained as a pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi before he found his calling in acting. He started by acting in television serials and around the same time, he landed a role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak (1996). Later, he worked in several significant films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son Of Sardaar (2012), R...Rajkumar (2013), Jai Ho (2014), etc.

On May 23, 2025, Mukul Dev passed away after being hospitalized for around a week. Around a month after his demise, his younger brother, actor Rahul Dev, told Bombay Times, “He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four-five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life. Usko zindagi jeene ka jazba nahi tha. He would turn down several work offers.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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