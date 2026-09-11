The Mirzapur universe has now found an unexpected pop-culture crossover, with Amul India giving Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie its own playful twist. The dairy brand recently joined the conversation around the film with a customised social media creative, dubbing the topical “MASKAPUR” and featuring Kaleen Bhaiya with a bun maska.

Amul India gives Mirzapur: The Movie a ‘MASKAPUR’ twist with Kaleen Bhaiya creative

The creative features Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, seated with a bun maska in his hand, bringing together a familiar image from the Mirzapur universe with Amul’s signature topical advertising format. The brand captioned the post, "Amul Topical: The Movie Mirzapur create waves!" The reference to “MASKAPUR” adds a food-centric play on the title while acknowledging the film’s ongoing presence in popular culture.

The Amul topical comes as Mirzapur: The Movie continues its theatrical run following its release on September 4, 2026. The film marks the theatrical expansion of the popular Mirzapur franchise, which has developed a strong following through its streaming series. The move to the big screen has also brought several familiar characters together for a new chapter in the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal in key roles. The ensemble also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

The film follows an untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur, bringing together several members of its ensemble for its theatrical outing. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4. With Amul’s “MASKAPUR” creative, the franchise has now also become the subject of a topical from one of India’s most recognisable dairy brands, adding another layer to the film’s ongoing pop-culture conversation.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie cast serves ‘Bhaukaal’ in viral 80s AI trend; see pics

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