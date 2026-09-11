Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Madhok of Prime Video, director Sreeti Mukerji and producer Shaheen Bhatt attended the trailer launch of their film Don't Be Shy at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The venue was designed like a college festival, complete with fun activities and stalls serving gola, candy floss and more. However, the event began nearly two hours late, leaving the media waiting for a considerable time. To add to the disappointment, the proceedings wrapped up in just around 30 minutes. Thankfully, Alia Bhatt made the wait worthwhile with a hilarious childhood anecdote involving her sister, Shaheen.

Don’t Be Shy trailer launch: Shaheen Bhatt used to ‘RAGEBAIT’ 4-year-old Alia Bhatt: “She said I wasn’t really my parents’ child; I came FREE with Parle-G!”

Alia began by saying, “14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor. And 14 years later, I am today introducing four new actors and a debutant director. I am way more nervous than they are right now (laughs)! I really have butterflies in my stomach.”

She was asked if she ever had the desire to work in this film as an actor as well. She replied, “No, I don't think I ever felt that. I love being an actor and being in front of the camera. But being a producer has another sort of fulfilment; it gives me another level of joy. We have been involved in building the world and the story from the word 'Go', since Sreeti came to us with an idea. She expressed the desire to make the film on it. We said, 'Yes, let's do it together'. It took two years to build it out, after which we took it to our lovely partners at Amazon. On Friday, we sent over the material to them and on Saturday morning, Nikhil messaged, 'Alia, let's speak' (smiles).”

The host then asked Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Nikhil Madhok and Sreeti Mukerji the meaning of Gen Z terms like Aura farming, breadcrumbing, side quest, brainrot, ragebait, etc. Alia raised laughs as she shared, “Ragebait was what Shaheen used to do to me as a kid. She used to say to me that I came free with Parle-G! Like I was not really my mom's and my dad's (child) and that I came free with Parle-G (laughs). So, that was Shaheen ragebaiting me when I was 4.”

Then, the trailer of Don't Be Shy was shown to the attendees, followed by the film’s leading actors – Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal – coming on stage.

Don't Be Shy releases on Amazon Prime Video on September 25.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: “Hat-trick incoming”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.