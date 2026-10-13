Salman Khan is set to return to the couch of Koffee With Karan for its ninth season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The upcoming season is expected to be the final instalment of the celebrity chat show, and Salman’s appearance promises to bring back memories of some of his earlier conversations with the host. In the newly released promo, Karan revisits one of the actor’s most talked-about moments from his first appearance on the show.

Salman Khan REACTS as Karan Johar revisits ‘Are You Still A Virgin?’ moment in Koffee With Karan Season 9 promo: “Control yaar, Brother”

Salman made his debut on Koffee With Karan in Season 4 and later appeared on the show’s 100th episode in Season 5 alongside his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. His upcoming appearance will mark his third time on the show.

Ahead of the first episode’s premiere on Wednesday, Karan shared a promo offering a glimpse into his conversation with Salman. In one of the exchanges, the filmmaker brings up the actor’s famous confession from his debut appearance, when Salman claimed that he was a virgin and had saved himself for his future.

Revisiting the moment, Karan asks Salman, "Are you still a virgin?," prompting the actor to respond, "Control yaar, brother." His response leaves Karan laughing and brings the conversation back to the exchange that had caught viewers’ attention during Salman’s earlier appearance.

The promo also features a conversation about Karan’s announcement that this would be the show’s final season. Salman questions whether the filmmaker is misleading guests by inviting them onto the show while saying that he will not return. Karan replies, "I promise you, I am not coming back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Salman then responds with, "Tussi na jao," referencing the memorable dialogue from Karan’s 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, with Salman making a special appearance.

In another part of the conversation, Karan observes that Salman appears more composed than before. The actor responds, “All the advice that I've given, there has come a time for me to follow my own advice.”

Karan also brings up Salman’s remarks about online trolling and the growing presence of paparazzi, subjects the actor addressed on Bigg Boss 20 last month.

The promo ends with another light-hearted exchange about the show’s coveted hamper. When Karan reminds Salman that he will have to compete for it, the actor clarifies that he would be willing to fight to get pampered, but not for the hamper. The exchange offers a glimpse of the banter viewers can expect from Salman and Karan as the show returns for its ninth season.

Also Read : Salman Khan announces official YouTube channel: “Shuru se shuru karte hain”

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