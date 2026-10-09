Bollywood actor Salman Khan has officially made his debut on YouTube, adding another digital platform to his existing presence across films, television and social media. The actor launched his official YouTube channel on Friday, October 9, and introduced it to his followers with a short, alphabet-themed video that hinted at a variety of content to come.

Salman Khan announces official YouTube channel: “Shuru se shuru karte hain”

Salman announced the launch through his Instagram Stories, where he shared a video of himself reciting the alphabet before introducing his new channel. Accompanying the announcement, he wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain… Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega," suggesting that viewers could expect different kinds of content on the platform.

The channel received an encouraging initial response, crossing 14,000 subscribers within approximately an hour of its launch. While Salman has yet to reveal his plans for the channel in detail, the announcement has already generated curiosity about the kind of videos he intends to share with his audience.

Salman Khan’s YouTube Channel Features 10 Shorts

Salman's official YouTube channel keeps its introduction brief. The actor's bio reads, “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel."

At the time of the announcement, the channel featured 10 YouTube Shorts. The initial uploads primarily comprised short, light-hearted videos rather than long-format content, offering viewers an early look at the kind of material available on the page.

Although there is no confirmed content schedule yet, the channel could give Salman an opportunity to share personal updates, behind-the-scenes moments from film shoots, promotional videos and glimpses of activities beyond his professional commitments. It could also serve as a direct way for the actor to connect with his audience through video content outside his film releases and television appearances.

Salman Khan Joins Bollywood Celebrities on YouTube

Salman is among several Bollywood celebrities who have established an official presence on YouTube. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan are among the actors and entertainers who use the platform to share content ranging from vlogs and travel diaries to fitness routines, cooking videos, behind-the-scenes footage and everyday moments.

Actors from the South Indian film industries, including Allu Arjun and Mohanlal, also have official YouTube channels. With his latest digital move, Salman joins this growing list of film personalities who use the platform to reach audiences beyond their conventional on-screen appearances.

Also Read : Salman Khan vs Kala Hiran: Delhi High Court seeks reply from actor on Amit Jani’s plea seeking stay on proceedings

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.