As Saiyami Kher completes a decade in the film industry, the actor is looking back at a journey shaped by unconventional choices, personal growth and a willingness to define success on her own terms. Since making her debut with Mirzya in 2016, Saiyami has continued to explore different opportunities while also establishing herself in endurance sports. She became the first Indian female actor to compete in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon and has completed the event three times.

Saiyami Kher on wanting to share screen space with Waheeda Rehman: “I draw immense inspiration from her”

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, Saiyami reflected on her experience in the film industry, the people who have inspired her, the projects she hopes to pursue and her plans to take on more endurance challenges.

For Saiyami, the journey of Mirzya remains meaningful despite its box office performance. Looking back at the film and the decade that followed, she explained that the outcome of a project is not always within an actor’s control.

“In the film industry, however hard you work, the result is not really in your hands. On a film set, too, the quest is always to be better than you were in your last film. The whole journey is about constantly trying to improve. While people only remember Mirzya for not working at the box office, for me, it has been one of the best experiences of my life, and I feel that is success. Look at my equation with Rakeysh sir and Gulzar Sahab. Ten years later, I can say that Gulzar Sahab and I have found friendship. So, for me, all of this is a success.”

Her approach to her career also reflects the importance she places on individuality. Recalling her modelling days, Saiyami spoke about the pressure to conform to particular beauty standards, including expectations around body type, hair and facial features. She believes that being secure in herself helped her navigate those expectations.

“Back when I was modelling, you were supposed to have a certain figure, straight hair and big lips. There was a certain conformity that everyone expected. I feel that, because of the way I was brought up, I was secure in who I was. Even today, when I see a young woman aged 18 to 20 entering the industry, I feel the same kind of advice is being given by managers and agents. There has been a shift, however, although it has been small and gradual.”

When it comes to actors who have inspired her, Saiyami named Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman among the personalities she admires. She expressed a desire to share screen space with Bachchan and spoke about drawing inspiration from Waheeda Rehman’s ability to remain true to herself. She also highlighted her friendship with Gulzar Sahab, which has developed over the last decade.

“One would be Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Another would be Waheeda Rehman, for being so true to herself and continuing to be that person even today, at 86. I have been a massive fan of Waheeda ji, and I draw immense inspiration from her. The third is Gulzar Sahab, who isn't an actor, but, as I said, I have developed a friendship with him over the last 10 years. I feel he is one of the most incredible human beings.”

While Saiyami has explored different kinds of roles, she now hopes to step outside her comfort zone and take on a romantic comedy or a comedy film. She also has a list of filmmakers with whom she would like to collaborate, including Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Among the newer filmmakers, she mentioned Sudip Sharma, known for writing Paatal Lok and Kohrra, as well as Abhishek Chaubey.

On the work front, Saiyami has Pal Bhar Ke Liye, which she hopes will release soon. She is also hoping to begin work on a Marathi film by the end of the year. Additionally, she is currently shooting for an international project that has not yet been officially announced.

Saiyami also shared her thoughts on Ramayana, which brings together director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Ranbir Kapoor and composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Calling it a major cinematic undertaking, she said, “It is supposed to be the biggest film India has ever seen.” She also expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and said she was looking forward to watching recent theatrical releases, including a film by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Beyond cinema, endurance sports remain an important part of Saiyami’s life. Although she had planned to participate in the full Ironman this year, her shooting schedule did not leave her with enough time to recover, leading her to compete in the half-distance event again. She now has several races lined up, including a full marathon in Calcutta, a half marathon in Mumbai in January and the Tata Ultra Marathon in February. She hopes to attempt a full Ironman around September.

Saiyami also spoke about meeting Milind Soman during a race in Italy. Reflecting on his long-standing commitment to fitness, she said, “At a time when influencers are showcasing their fitness and posting about it on social media, Milind is someone who has been doing this for 35 years without needing an audience. I do wish that, when I'm 50, I can be as fit as he is.”

As she enters her second decade in cinema, Saiyami’s aspirations extend across genres, languages and international projects. Her journey so far has also reinforced her belief that professional success is not defined solely by box office results, but by the experiences, relationships and personal goals that continue to shape her.

Also Read : Saiyami Kher calls Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye her most emotional journey since Ghoomer: “There is a beautiful simplicity to this story, yet every scene carries so much emotional weight”

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