Saiyami Kher calls Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye her most emotional journey since Ghoomer: “There is a beautiful simplicity to this story, yet every scene carries so much emotional weight”

After winning hearts with her moving performance in Ghoomer, actress Saiyami Kher is once again stepping into an emotionally rich narrative with filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye. Playing the role of a photographer, Saiyami says the film has been one of the most fulfilling and emotionally layered experiences of her career, reminding her of the profound impact Ghoomer had on her as an actor.

Saiyami Kher calls Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye her most emotional journey since Ghoomer: “There is a beautiful simplicity to this story, yet every scene carries so much emotional weight”

Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a heartfelt human drama that explores relationships, love, loss, healing and the quiet moments that shape people's lives forever. At its core, the film celebrates the beauty of human connections and the emotions that often remain unspoken within families. Saiyami's character, a photographer, isn't just someone who captures memories through her lens, but someone who witnesses the fragile, intimate moments that define an entire family's journey. The role demanded restraint, vulnerability and emotional honesty.

Saiyami believes films rooted in family emotions deserve a stronger presence in today's cinema landscape, where spectacle often overshadows intimate storytelling.

Talking about the film, Saiyami Kher said, “Ghoomer will always remain one of the most special films of my life because it transformed me as an actor and as a person. Very rarely does a script leave you with the same emotional fulfilment, but Pal Bhar Ke Liye did exactly that. There is a beautiful simplicity to this story, yet every scene carries so much emotional weight. Playing a photographer was fascinating because she isn't just documenting moments, she's silently absorbing the emotions of every person around her.”

She added, “As an actor, it pushed me to perform with restraint and honesty rather than words. It's a film that celebrates relationships, forgiveness and the importance of being there for one another. I genuinely believe deeply rooted family dramas deserve a much bigger place in today's cinema because these are the stories people carry back home with them. Long after the film ends, it's the emotions that stay with you, and Pal Bhar Ke Liye is exactly that kind of experience.”

Directed by Vikram Phadnis, Pal Bhar Ke Liye promises to be an emotionally stirring tale that celebrates the timeless value of family, compassion and togetherness.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a remake of his earlier Marathi film, reveals Tahir Raj Bhasin; actor also says his character is a “ray of hope” in the film

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