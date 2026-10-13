An old video featuring Qazi Touqeer, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has resurfaced on social media, drawing attention for its controversial content. In the clip, Qazi is seen making a joke about the “__ ka button”, with vulgar images of women’s private parts appearing towards the end. The video has sparked discussions online, bringing renewed scrutiny to the clip and the reactions surrounding it.

Yung DSA’s team takes a dig at Qazi Touqeer over viral ‘C ka button’ video: “Our Qazi Bhai is genuinely very sick”

Amid the ongoing conversation, YUNG DSA’s team has responded with a sarcastic social media post that appears to take a dig at Qazi. Sharing a video on YUNG DSA’s social media account, the team wrote, “EXPOSED! Our Qazi Bhai is genuinely very sick, hence only he can think of creating such videos, please take care Qazi Bhai.”

The post has drawn attention amid the support Qazi has received from several celebrities. During a recent Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding YUNG DSA and Scout over what he perceived as an exaggeration of the comment. However, the resurfaced clip has now brought fresh attention to the matter, with YUNG’s team seemingly questioning the reactions and support extended to Qazi.

The development comes as YUNG DSA continues his journey on the reality show. The rapper, who is the youngest contestant on the show, has largely been playing his game independently. He has also received limited support from friends inside the house. Recently, Scout was seen discussing the possibility of maintaining distance from YUNG, adding another dimension to their equation.

With its latest post, YUNG DSA’s team has taken the discussion beyond the Bigg Boss house, using humour and sarcasm to draw attention to the resurfaced video. The post also raises questions about the public and celebrity reactions to the controversy surrounding Qazi.

Meanwhile, another video featuring YUNG DSA has been circulating online. The clip shows the rapper sharing the stage with singer AP Dhillon during the latter’s concert in Pune, bringing attention to his performance outside the reality show.

For the unversed, YUNG DSA is a rapper from Pune who rose to fame with his song ‘Yeda Yung’.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey says Mahhi Vij changes equations based on “what works” for her

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