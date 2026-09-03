The former cricketer and honorary Group Captain reflects on the courage and mental strength of personnel serving on the frontlines during the Kargil War.

Legendary cricketer and honorary Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, Sachin Tendulkar, has expressed his admiration for the courage and resilience of the Indian Air Force after watching Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar. The action-drama series revisits the role of the IAF during the 1999 Kargil War and focuses on the officers involved in high-altitude combat missions.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Indian Air Force’s valour after watching Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar

Tendulkar reflected on the challenges faced by personnel serving on the frontlines while the rest of the country continues with its everyday life. His observations highlighted the mental strength and discipline required by those serving in the armed forces, particularly during high-risk military operations.

The former cricketer also recalled his earlier interaction with former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. Dhanoa’s experiences during the Kargil War form part of the real-life context explored in Operation Safed Sagar, which focuses on the operations and experiences of the Indian Air Force during the conflict.

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 war between India and Pakistan, Operation Safed Sagar follows the young officers of the Golden Arrows Squadron as they undertake high-stakes missions behind enemy lines. Alongside the combat narrative, the series explores the personal sacrifices, challenges and human experiences of the officers involved in the operation.

Dear @IAF_MCC, Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar. It made me think about how different life is for the people who are out there, carrying the pressure and uncertainty, while the rest of us are able to sleep peacefully and carry on with our everyday lives. I had met… pic.twitter.com/vbwzmpxIUx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 1, 2026



The series takes its title from Operation Safed Sagar, the codename associated with the Indian Air Force’s operations during the Kargil War. The narrative brings together elements of military action and human drama while focusing on the contribution of the IAF during the conflict.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and former IAF officer Kushal Srivastava. The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, among others.

Produced by Matchbox Shots LLP and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar is currently streaming on Netflix. The series offers audiences a dramatized account of the IAF’s role during the Kargil conflict, while placing emphasis on the people and personal sacrifices behind the military operation.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar: Documentary based on the aircraft on MiG-21, The Last Salute to premiere August 26 as the show ranks No. 2 on Netflix Global Top 10

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