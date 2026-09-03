Jai Hind Jai Sindh: Director Indrajit Lankesh on casting newcomers Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats, “They walked into the auditions without any baggage, that freshness is what the story needed”

Director Indrajit Lankesh is introducing newcomers Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats with his upcoming film Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story. The filmmaker has opted for fresh faces for the central characters while bringing together an ensemble of established actors including Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev and Zarina Wahab.

Jai Hind Jai Sindh: Director Indrajit Lankesh on casting newcomers Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats, “They walked into the auditions without any baggage, that freshness is what the story needed”

Lankesh said the decision to cast Gauravv and Akaisha was based on their suitability for the characters rather than their familiarity among audiences. According to the director, the two actors brought an element of innocence and freshness that he felt was required for the story.

Speaking about the casting process, Lankesh said, "When I began casting Jai Hind Jai Sindh, I wasn't looking for familiar faces, I was looking for actors who could make the audience believe in the characters. Gaurav and Akaisha had that honesty and innocence. They walked into the auditions without any baggage, and that freshness is exactly what the story needed."

The director further described the decision to launch newcomers as a creative choice rather than one driven by commercial considerations. The film’s cast includes several actors with extensive experience across Hindi cinema and other Indian-language industries, giving the two newcomers an opportunity to work alongside seasoned performers.

Discussing their experience on the sets, Lankesh said, "Watching actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada and Zarina Wahab perform every day was like a masterclass. Gaurav and Akaisha absorbed everything with incredible sincerity, and I think audiences will notice that honesty in their performances," he added.

Produced by Sammy Nanwani under the banner of Sammy’s Entertainment and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story features an ensemble cast. Along with Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats, the film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal.

The film is scheduled for a Pan-India theatrical release later this year. Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, expanding its reach across multiple markets. The project marks Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats’ entry into the film industry as part of an ensemble featuring both emerging and established talent.

Also Read: Indrajit Lankesh calls Jai Hind Jai Sindh his “best work so far” ahead of October release: “I believe directors are like wine, the more films you make, the more you mature”

More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

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