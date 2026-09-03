Composer, producer and singer Ray, also known as Sourav Roy, has opened up about creating ‘Ghoom Ghoom’, the latest song from Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur: The Movie. Featuring vocals by Ray and Rashmeet Kaur and picturised on Sonal Chauhan, the track combines elements of Rajasthani musical traditions with contemporary and electronic production.

Mirzapur The Movie song ‘Ghoom Ghoom’: Ray reveals how he created a futuristic Rajasthani soundscape

Ray, who has worked across Bollywood films, independent music and Hollywood projects, said the track gave him an opportunity to explore a soundscape that was different from his previous work. Rather than recreating a conventional folk number, the team approached the Rajasthani Ghoomar dance style through a modern musical lens.

Speaking about the track, Ray said, “‘Ghoom Ghoom’ is a complete different world. I think it’s a trance where it takes you musically to a place called Rajasthan. He further explained the creative process behind the song. “We tried to come up with a world of Rajasthani Ghoomar dance style in a complete new way. From making the melody, to breaking down the word ‘Ghoomar’ into ‘Ghoom Ghoom’, and then creating the whole family of rhythm, beats, and synth with sub-frequency bass lines, it was a new chapter in its own way, quite different from what I have been creating.”

According to Ray, the song went through multiple stages of development before the final arrangement was locked. The makers had initially asked for a Rajasthani song, following which Ray explored different approaches with Gurmeet Singh before arriving at the final concept.

“The makers of this film wanted a Rajasthani song. I had worked on a couple of approaches with Gurmeet sir, but then we zeroed down on this specific idea. This took some time to shape up as Kumaar sir wrote the lyrics after the tune was locked, and then I was working with Ankur Tewari on the arrangements and sounds for this specific song.”

Ray has also worked across different aspects of film music, including composing songs, producing music, creating background scores and singing. He described the transition between these roles as a gradual process shaped by the opportunities he received.

“No, actually this has been a very smooth transition. By God’s grace, I got opportunities that made me face challenges musically, and going on and conquering them has gotten me to where I am today.”

Speaking about the difference between working on songs and film scores, particularly across Indian and international cinema, Ray said, “Having the opportunity to work in both spheres of filmmaking, I have seen that there are some things which make these worlds different. For Hindi cinema, you need songs to reach a wider audience through lyrics and music, whereas abroad it’s mostly film scores that are the most essential part of storytelling.”

Ray also spoke about the growing global presence of Indian music, citing collaborations and artists who have contributed to its international reach. “Indian audiences consume music differently compared to the West. Indian music has been travelling very well on the global stage from the time Ravi Shankar and The Beatles teamed up. Artists like Talvin Singh and Nitin Sawhney have also contributed immensely through the Asian Underground movement in the UK. On the film scale, A.R. Rahman sir’s ‘Jai Ho’ put Indian music on the map for the world to experience. I think we will get to see many more collaborations in the future, soon.”

With ‘Ghoom Ghoom’, Ray has brought together Rajasthani musical influences and contemporary sound design for Mirzapur: The Movie, adding another musical layer to the film’s larger cinematic world.

Also Read: Mirzapur MANIA grips box office: The Movie sells 90,000 tickets; Rs. 30 cr. opening, Rs. 100 cr. weekend on cards

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